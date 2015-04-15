ZURICH, April 15 Nestle said it is in
exclusive talks to sell its frozen food unit Davigel to Brakes
Group, owned by buyout fund Bain Capital, as part of a drive to
trim its sprawling portfolio.
"Nestle has today announced that it has entered into
exclusive negotiations for the sale of Davigel with the Brakes
Group," the Vevey-based food group said in a statement,
confirming reports earlier in the week.
Nestle said it isn't disclosing financial details, and that
the deal is subject to consultations with works councils and the
approval of the competition authorities.
(Reporting By Katharina Bart; Editing by Maria Sheahan)