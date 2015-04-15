ZURICH, April 15 Nestle said it is in exclusive talks to sell its frozen food unit Davigel to Brakes Group, owned by buyout fund Bain Capital, as part of a drive to trim its sprawling portfolio.

"Nestle has today announced that it has entered into exclusive negotiations for the sale of Davigel with the Brakes Group," the Vevey-based food group said in a statement, confirming reports earlier in the week.

Nestle said it isn't disclosing financial details, and that the deal is subject to consultations with works councils and the approval of the competition authorities. (Reporting By Katharina Bart; Editing by Maria Sheahan)