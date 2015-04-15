* Nestle is seeking to sell underperforming businesses
* Deal would increase Brakes presence in France
* No financial details disclosed
(Adds confirmation from Credit Suisse of advisory role, writes
through)
By Katharina Bart
ZURICH, April 15 Nestle is in
exclusive talks to sell its frozen food unit Davigel to food
service operator Brakes Group as part of a drive to trim its
sprawling portfolio.
A disposal would come as the world's largest packaged foods
maker grapples with slowing growth in economies such as China
and Brazil, and as shoppers in Europe and North America remain
cost conscious due to the lingering effects of recession in many
markets.
Nestle, whose statement on Wednesday confirmed what a person
familiar with the situation had previously told Reuters, missed
a long-term sales target last year and has signalled the
objective could be difficult to reach this year.
It said two years ago it was seeking to divest
underperforming business.
For Brakes, owned by buyout fund Bain Capital and whose
brands include Freshfayre and M&J Seafood, the deal would
increase its presence in France and would allow it to enter
Belgium and Spain.
It would give it exclusive rights to distribute Nestle's
branded ice cream to the "out-of-home" market, a category which
includes restaurants, in France.
Nestle, which was advised by Credit Suisse on the
deal, said it would not give any financial details of the
disposal and noted it was subject to consultation with works
councils and the approval of the competition authorities.
The source had told Reuters the sale was expected to raise
between 200 million euros ($213 million) and 300 million.
Davigel, which supplies frozen and chilled meals and ice
cream to restaurants and hospitals, was part of the Buitoni
frozen food business Nestle bought in 1989.
Nestle has in recent years sold the PowerBar and Musashi
brands to U.S. group Post Holdings, as well as its U.S.
frozen pasta business to Brynwood Partners and the bulk of its
Jennie Craig business.
It also sold a 10 percent stake in fragrance and flavour
maker Givaudan in December 2013.
Nestle shares were up 0.7 percent by 0824 GMT versus a 0.9
percent rise in the European sector.
($1 = 0.9396 euros)
(Additional reporting by Sophie Sassard in London; Editing by
Edwina Gibbs and David Holmes)