BRIEF-Componenta Dokumculuk reports Q1 net profit at 6.9 mln lira
* Q1 REVENUE AT 213.1 MILLION LIRA ($59.67 MILLION) VERSUS 200.6 MILLION LIRA YEAR AGO
ZURICH Oct 26 Nestle SA, the world's largest packaged food company, plans to resume sales in India of its Maggi noodles in November, a spokesman for the Swiss group said on Monday.
"November is envisaged as the date," he said. Nestle officials had declined earlier this month to speculate when sales might resume.
Vevey, Switzerland-based Nestle has been grappling with a public relations crisis in India, a fast-growing consumer goods market, following a nationwide ban on its Maggi instant noodles in May. It has said the noodles are safe. (Reporting by Angelika Gruber; Writing by Joshua Franklin; Editing by Michael Shields)
* Q1 REVENUE AT 213.1 MILLION LIRA ($59.67 MILLION) VERSUS 200.6 MILLION LIRA YEAR AGO
* SAID ON WEDNESDAY THAT IT ACQUIRED NEW SHARES IN INCREASED SHARE CAPITAL OF ULTIMATE GAMES SA AND OWNS NOW 64 PCT OF STAKE IN ULTIMATE GAMES