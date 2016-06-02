ZURICH, June 2 Nestle Chairman Peter Brabeck said there are several candidates to succeed him when he retires from the Swiss food giant next year with current Chief Executive Paul Bulcke among them.

"We always have two, or better three, candidates for a succession. That is also the case now," Brabeck told Swiss newspaper Blick in an interview published on Thursday. "There are several candidates. Paul Bulcke is one of them."

Asked about a potential successor for the CEO job, Brabeck said: "This time we have fewer candidates (than the five we had the last time a new CEO was appointed). In any case, there is more than one."

Brabeck, who recently recovered from a cancer, is to step down as chairman next year because he reaches the mandatory retirement age of 72.

(Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz)