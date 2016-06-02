* Company weighing internal, external candidates
* CEO Paul Bulcke among chairman candidates - Blick
* Nestle facing "massive sea change moment"
(Adds shareholder comment)
By Silke Koltrowitz
VEVEY, Switzerland, June 2 Nestle is
looking at internal and external candidates to lead the world's
largest food and drink company and will announce its choice for
a new chairman before the end of the year, its current chairman
said on Thursday.
The election of a new leader next year is an opportunity to
shake up the Swiss company just as the global packaged food
industry faces a slew of challenges from changing consumer
tastes and greater competition.
Speaking at the company's headquarters in Vevey on Lake
Geneva, Chairman Peter Brabeck told Reuters that Nestle also
uses external candidates to benchmark internal ones.
"It's a task of the nomination committee not to look only
internally, but also externally, because it is also important to
be able to compare if our internal candidates are competitive in
the current environment," Brabeck said on the sidelines of the
festivities for the company's 150th anniversary.
He said the board's nomination committee meets at least
three times a year to discuss succession planning, and has plans
for both emergency and long-term succession.
"We obviously always have several candidates for long-term
planning," said Brabeck, who recently recovered from cancer and
will soon reach the mandatory retirement age of 72.
Earlier on Thursday, Swiss newspaper Blick quoted Brabeck as
saying current Chief Executive Paul Bulcke was among several
candidates to succeed him, and that there was also more than one
possible candidate to succeed Bulcke.
While the CEO runs the company, the chairman provides
strategic guidance. Nestle's last four chiefs, whose collective
CEO tenure lasted 40 years, all became chairmen.
PROMOTING FROM WITHIN
Nestle has a history of promoting internally and some
analysts and shareholders expect that to continue.
Thomas A. Russo of Gardner Russo & Gardner says Nestle's
management bench is deep enough that it can deliver "quite
comfortably" a capable new CEO.
"There's a wealth of choices and I don't believe that we
need an outsider just because Nestle needs to be changed," said
Russo, whose firm holds roughly $1 billion worth of Nestle's
U.S.-traded shares. "I know Nestle is aware of the kind of
drumbeat for transformation."
Jon Cox at Kepler Cheuvreux predicts Bulcke as chairman and
said frontrunners for CEO include Laurent Freixe, head of
Nestle's Americas business, and Wan Ling Martello, former chief
financial officer who now runs the Asia, Oceania and Africa
unit.
Cox previously said Martello, a Chinese American woman,
would be seen as something of an outside appointment and would
likely signal a bigger shift in strategy, albeit within the
company's current business model.
"We see the Nestle model as being maintained whoever becomes
the next CEO," he said.
Nestle sells thousands of goods from baby food to coffee and
chocolate, and has been investing lately in higher-margin,
higher-growth healthcare businesses as it tries to fend off
criticism that its scale stifles agility. It has signed a series
of deals with small companies in its bid to create a new kind of
business that is midway between food and pharmaceuticals.
It is also being put to the test by investment groups 3G
Capital and JAB Holding, which have bought up big food and drink
businesses and are injecting an intense cost-consciousness into
the sector, as industrywide growth slows due to a shift towards
healthier and more natural foods.
"This is a massive sea change moment for Nestle," said Ali
Miremadi, fund manager at THS Partners, a Nestle shareholder.
"The company could be losing its crown."
(Writing by Martinne Geller in London; Editing by Ruth
Pitchford, Alexandra Hudson and Susan Thomas)