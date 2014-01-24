(Adds detail on markets)
LONDON Jan 24 Nestle plans to invest
$1 billion in Mexico over five years, building two new factories
and expanding a third in its sixth-biggest market, it said on
Friday.
The world's No. 1 food maker said it would build an infant
nutrition factory in Jalisco and a pet-food factory in
Guanajuato, as well as expanding an existing cereal factory.
The investment would create 700 direct jobs, Nestle said.
The Mexican factories will produce goods for the wider
region. For example, about 40 percent of the output from the
baby food factory will be exported to Latin America and the
Caribbean.
