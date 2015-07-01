ZURICH, July 1 Nestle said on Wednesday it will invest 112 million Swiss francs ($118.9 million) to build a coffee and culinary product factory in Dubai to keep pace with rising demand in the Middle East.

The Swiss food group said in a statement the new factory will eventually employ 400 staff. ($1 = 0.9420 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Joshua Franklin; Editing by Michael Shields)