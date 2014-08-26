BERLIN Aug 26 Nestle's Nespresso will
meet its target to increase sales by 500 million Swiss francs
($544.8 million) this year, the chief executive of the capsule
coffee company told German paper Handelsblatt.
"The capsule market is growing. That's why we are growing
too, and we are growing in countries such as France and
Germany," the business daily cited Jean-Marc Duvoisin as saying
in an advance copy of an interview to be published on Wednesday.
Duvoisin told the paper that Nespresso had reached annual
turnover of more than 4.25 billion Swiss francs.
He added that Nespresso was aiming to double its turnover in
the United States to 600 million francs within the coming years
and that Nespresso, which currently produces only in
Switzerland, might one day build a factory there if business
develops well.
Nespresso declined to confirm the figures to Reuters on
Tuesday evening.
(1 US dollar = 0.9178 Swiss franc)
(Reporting by Victoria Bryan; editing by Jane Baird)