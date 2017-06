ZURICH Nov 18 Nestle has purchased the stocks and sauces brand Oscar from Finland's Paulig Group for an undisclosed sum, the world's biggest food group said on Friday.

Oscar, whose sauces are made according to the methods of famous French chef Auguste Escoffier in factories in Denmark and Finland, will become part of Nestle's unit that supplies the restaurant industry.

The deal is expected to close by the end of 2011, Nestle said.