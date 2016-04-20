April 20 Nestle has extended its push
into medicine with a small investment in a biotech company
developing a drug designed to fight inflammatory bowel disease
by restoring a healthy bacteria balance in the gut.
Enterome Bioscience, based in Paris and Boston, said on
Wednesday the Swiss food group had come on board as a new
investor in a 14.5 million euros ($16.5 million) funding round
to advance development of its leading drug candidate.
The biotech firm is also developing diagnostic tests for
inflammatory bowel disease (IBD).
The move underscores Nestle's ambitions for its Health
Science division, which it believes could eventually generate
more than 10 billion Swiss francs ($10 billion) in annual sales.
In January Nestle stepped up its investment in U.S.-based
Seres Therapeutics, spending $120 million in a deal giving it
certain rights to experimental treatments for Clostridium
difficile infection and IBD.
Both Enterome and Seres target disorders of the microbiome,
the 100 trillion micro-organisms living in the human gut.
Greg Behar, CEO of Nestle Health Science, said the latest
investment expanded Nestle's microbiome portfolio across
diagnosis, therapeutics and nutritional therapies.
