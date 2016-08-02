MANILA Aug 2 The Philippine unit of Nestle SA
, the world's largest food and drink company, said on
Tuesday it is investing 2 billion pesos ($43 million) to build a
new plant to make a key ingredient in its Milo chocolate and
malt drink.
Nestle Philippines Chief Executive Officer Jacques Reber
said the new facility, located south of the capital, will start
operations late next year. It will be the fourth Nestle plant in
the world producing 'protomalt', a set of carbohydrates
extracted from cassava and barley, he said.
With nearly $2.6 billion sales in 2015, the Philippines is
Nestle's eighth-largest market worldwide and the second-biggest
in Asia after China. Milo is a "significant" contributor to
Nestle Philippines revenue, Reber said, without disclosing sales
figures.
The Philippines is Nestle's second-biggest market after
Malaysia for Milo, which is sold in powder form to be mixed with
water or milk, or as a ready-made drink. Developed in Australia
in the 1930s, Milo is marketed by Nestle in a range of countries
in the Asia-Pacific region and Africa.
Nestle Philippines has invested nearly $300 mln in the past
five years to expand the production capacity of various brands.
Reber said the new plant will cater to the domestic market, but
could be expanded for exports of protomalt.
($1 = 47.0000 Philippine pesos)
