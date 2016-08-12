By Jessica Dye
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Aug 12 A U.S. judge on Friday threw a
bone to a New York man whose lawsuit claims Nestle Purina
Petcare Co duped dog owners into thinking its Beggin'
treats are made mostly of real bacon.
U.S. District Judge Kenneth Karas in the Southern District
of New York largely denied Nestle Purina's bid to dismiss the
proposed class action brought last year by Paul Kacocha of
Dutchess County, New York. The lawsuit accuses the company of
violating New York consumer-protection law with its marketing of
the popular Beggin' products.
Kacocha, who owns a West Highland terrier named Sophie, said
he and other New York consumers paid a premium for Beggin'
treats on the assumption that their primary ingredient was pork
bacon, when in fact the meat is just a small part of the pet
product.
He pointed out that the treats are meant to look, smell and
resemble actual bacon - and that the name "Beggin'" sounds like
the word "bacon" - despite being made primarily of ingredients
like wheat, corn, water and soy.
St. Louis-based Nestle Purina, a subsidiary of Nestle SA
, asked Karas to toss the case, arguing that no
reasonable consumer could be misled by the products'
advertising, marketing and packaging.
But the judge said it was too early in the litigation to
conclude that a reasonable consumer would know enough about what
goes into Beggin' treats to assume bacon would not be a main
ingredient.
"For a product like dog food, the court is skeptical that
the gradient between correctness and unreasonableness is so
steep," Karas wrote.
The ruling noted that different courts have reached varying
conclusions in similar cases. Had Kacocha alleged he had viewed
a Beggin' strips ad featuring the tagline "Dogs Don't Know It's
Not Bacon," the judge said he might have reached a different
conclusion.
Karas did, however, dismiss allegations about a statement on
the company's website stating the treats were made with bacon,
noting that it was true.
Kacocha's lawyer, Robert Berg of Denlea & Carton, said he
was pleased with the court's "nuanced and thoughtful analysis."
Nestle Purina spokesman Bill Salzman said the company
believed the court's ruling indicated that it would ultimately
prevail.
"The notion that anyone would actually think we're selling
strips of bacon is nonsense," he said.
The case is Kacocha v. Nestle Purina Petcare Co, U.S.
District Court for the Southern District of New York, No.
15-5489
(Reporting by Jessica Dye; Editing by Anthony Lin and David
Gregorio)