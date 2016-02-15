ZURICH Feb 15 Nestle is recalling some batches of its Good Start 2 infant formula in Canada on grounds that too little of the product's nutrients may benefit children using it, the Swiss company said.

The recall affects Nestle Good Start 2 Concentrate 359ml Tetra Box with Omega that is sold in cases of 12. Nestle is advising consumers with the affected batch codes -- 512857211A, 512957211A, 512957212A and 513057211A -- to stop using the product.

Nestle said the recall does not affect other Nestle Good Start products or markets outside Canada.

"Nestle Canada is working with the Canadian Food Inspection Agency and is voluntarily recalling four batches of the product due to a quality issue," the company said in a statement overnight on Sunday. "The minerals in the formula may separate over time and appear as black particles in the concentrate. Consumption of the affected product could lead to lower intake of some nutrients, due to reduced bioavailability" (Reporting by John Miller; Editing by Joshua Franklin)