VEVEY, Switzerland Feb 19 Nestle reported full-year sales growth in line with analysts' lowered expectations on Thursday, as the world's largest packaged food company grapples with deflation in Europe and slowing demand in Asia.

The Switzerland-based maker of Nescafe coffee and KitKat chocolate said 2014 organic sales, which excludes currency swings and acquisitions, rose 4.5 percent. Analysts on average were expecting a 4.5 percent increase, a Reuters poll found, after Nestle signaled in October it was likely to fall short of its 5 percent goal.

Full-year sales were 91.6 billion Swiss francs ($97.37 billion), while net profit was 14.5 billion francs.

The size and breadth of Nestle's portfolio, which also includes bottled water, pet food and prepared food, allows it to deliver consistent results during most storms, but even it is being hurt by increased competition, especially from healthier foods, economic weakness and deflation.

For 2015, Nestle said it is aiming for organic growth of 5 percent with improvements in margins and underlying earnings per share in constant currencies. ($1 = 0.9407 Swiss francs)