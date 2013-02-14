BRIEF-CVC Capital Partners agrees to acquire PDC Brands
* CVC Capital Partners says financial terms of transaction were not disclosed Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
ZURICH Feb 14 Nestle SA : * Shares open 1.6 lower after full-year results
* CVC Capital Partners says financial terms of transaction were not disclosed Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Total estimated consideration for acquisition of Porsche Centre Adelaide will be approximately $14 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: