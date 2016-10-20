ZURICH Oct 20 Nestle cut its sales growth target for the year after the world's largest packaged food company reported tepid underlying sales momentum during the first nine months of 2016.

The Swiss food giant on Thursday said it now expected its full-year sales to rise by 3.5 percent after posting an increase of 3.3 percent for the nine months. It previously said it expected full-year organic sales to rise by around 4.2 percent.

Sales rose to 65.51 billion Swiss francs ($66.19 billion)from 64.86 billion Swiss francs a year earlier, Vevey-based Nestle said. The figure lagged the average analyst estimate of 66.00 billion francs in a Reuters poll.

Analysts polled by Reuters had on average expected organic growth -- which strips out the impact of acquisitions and currency swings -- of 3.7 percent.

($1 = 0.9897 Swiss francs) (Reporting by John Revill, Editing by Michael Shields)