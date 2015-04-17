LONDON, April 17 Nestle, the world's
leading packaged food maker, reported slightly
better-than-expected first-quarter sales on Friday, helped by
price increases.
The company behind KitKat bars, Gerber baby food and Perrier
water said sales rose 0.5 percent to 20.9 billion Swiss francs.
On an organic basis, sales rose 4.4 percent. Analysts on
average expected a rise of 4.3 percent, according to a Reuters
poll.
In February, Nestle forecast sales to grow around 5 percent
this year, which is at the low end of its long-term model of 5
to 6 percent growth.
On Friday it affirmed that target, forecasting also
improvements in margins, underlying earnings per share in
constant currencies and capital efficiency.
