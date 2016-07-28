Renault stops production at some sites after cyber attack
PARIS French carmaker Renault stopped production at several sites on Saturday to prevent the spread of a global cyber attack that hit its computer systems, a spokesman said.
ZURICH Nestle said it is teaming up with Samsung in a research project to explore the potential of nutrition science and digital sensor technologies.
The companies said on Thursday they are developing a new digital health platform to provide individuals with more personalised recommendations around nutrition, lifestyle and fitness.
Health has become an increasing focus for Nestle in recent years, generating estimated sales of about 4 billion Swiss francs ($4.08 billion) out of Nestle's total 88.8 billion francs in 2015.
The health business is also seen as faster growing and more profitable than Nestle's traditional food and beverage operations, which include Nescafe instant coffee and KitKat chocolate bars.
($1 = 0.9811 Swiss francs)
(Reporting by John Revill)
BARI, Italy Financial leaders of seven leading world economies will pledge stronger cooperation against cyber crime on Saturday and not to use foreign exchange to gain competitive advantage, but stick to their cautious wording on trade, a draft communique showed.