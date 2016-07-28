The logo of Samsung Electronics is seen at its headquarters in Seoul, South Korea, July 28, 2016. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji/Files

ZURICH Nestle said it is teaming up with Samsung in a research project to explore the potential of nutrition science and digital sensor technologies.

The companies said on Thursday they are developing a new digital health platform to provide individuals with more personalised recommendations around nutrition, lifestyle and fitness.

Health has become an increasing focus for Nestle in recent years, generating estimated sales of about 4 billion Swiss francs ($4.08 billion) out of Nestle's total 88.8 billion francs in 2015.

The health business is also seen as faster growing and more profitable than Nestle's traditional food and beverage operations, which include Nescafe instant coffee and KitKat chocolate bars.

($1 = 0.9811 Swiss francs)

(Reporting by John Revill)