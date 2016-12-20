ZURICH Dec 20 Food group Nestle said it appointed Stuart Raetzman as chief executive ad interim for its Nestle Skin Health business because Paul Navarre, whose appointment had been announced in October, was not able to join Nestle after all.

"Unfortunately, Paul Navarre did not take up employment with Nestle for reasons related to his previous employment," the company said in a statement on Tuesday, adding it would announce a permanent appointment in due time.

