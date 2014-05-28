BRIEF-Becton Dickinson to buy Bard for $24 billion
* Deal immediately accretive and expected to generate high single-digit accretion to adjusted EPS in fiscal year 2019 to Becton Dickinson
ZURICH May 28 Nestle SA said on Wednesday it was branching into medical skin treatments and had acquired the rights to several skin products from Canadian firm Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc for $1.4 billion in cash.
The basis for the new company, Nestle Skin Health, would be Galderma, a joint venture with L'Oreal, and would be fully-owned by Nestle, the firm said.
Nestle said it would acquire from Valeant the full rights to commercialise Restylane, Perlane and Emervel, products used for corrective facial aesthetic treatments, and Dysport, a dermatology treatment, in the United States and Canada.
It said it would also acquire the full rights to Sculptra, a treatment for aesthetic and medical uses in the United States, Canada and other markets. (Reporting by Alice Baghdjian; Editing by Matt Driskill)
NEW YORK, April 23 Becton Dickinson and Co will acquire C R Bard Inc in a $24 billion deal that will give shareholders of the target about 15 percent of the combined entity, the two medical technology companies said on Sunday.