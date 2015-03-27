(Corrects date to March 27 from March 26)
March 27 Amazon.com is in talks to buy
online luxury retailer Net-a-porter in what could be the biggest
acquisition yet for the e-commerce giant, but the negotiations
are in early stages and could fall apart, Forbes reported,
citing a person familiar with the matter.
The potential deal, first reported by Women's Wear Daily,
could value Net-a-Porter lower than the valuation of 2 billion
euros reported by the fashion industry trade journal, Forbes
said, citing the person. (onforb.es/1IBlus9)
Seattle-based Amazon has long eyed the high-end fashion
retail sector and any deal for Net-a-Porter would mean a new
commitment in an area where the company lacks a strong presence,
Forbes said.
"It's Day 1 in the category," Amazon Chief Executive Jeff
Bezos told the New York Times in an interview in 2012, saying
the company was making a "significant" investment in fashion to
convince top brands that it wanted to work with them, not
against them. (nyti.ms/1IBnGjk)
Media reports in 2014 said Amazon was in talks to buy Indian
fashion retailer Jabong.com for $1.2 billion.
Net-a-Porter is owned by luxury goods group Richemont
, which bought the London-based company for 392 million
euros in 2010.
Amazon.com, Net-a-Porter and Richemont could not be
immediately reached for comment outside regular business hours.
(Reporting by Ankush Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Anupama
Dwivedi)