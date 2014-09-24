Sept 24 Finansinspektionen:

* Says Constellation Venture Capital II, LP, Constellation Venture Capital Offshore II, LP, CVC II Partners LLC, The BSC Employee Fund VI, LP have sold a total of 48.1 million shares in Net Insight AB

* Says the sellers hold no shares in Net Insight following the transaction