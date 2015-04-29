BRIEF-Liberty Global reports first quarter 2017 results
* Q1 revenue view $3.52 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 29 Net Insight
* Q1 net sales were sek 87.7 (74.4) million
* Q1 operating earnings were sek 6.2 (3.5) million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Q1 revenue view $3.52 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PARIS, May 7 Emmanuel Macron was elected president of France on Sunday with a business-friendly vision of European integration, defeating Marine Le Pen, a far-right nationalist who threatened to take France out of the European Union, early projections from five polling organisations showed.