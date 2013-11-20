AIG taps into consumer fears with new cybersecurity product
NEW YORKAmerican International Group Inc is joining insurers offering products that offer consumers safeguards against hackers and cyber criminals who might steal personal data.
JOHANNESBURG Africans spending time on the Internet could add $300 billion to the continent's economy by 2025, a new study by consulting firm McKinsey & Co showed on Wednesday.
Only 16 percent of the one billion people in Africa are on the Internet, McKinsey estimates.
The sector could grow to at least 5 to 6 percent of GDP (gross domestic product) but if it follows the take-up rate set by mobile telephony in Africa, McKinsey reckons it could add 10 percent, or $300 billion, to African GDP by 2025.
The economies of Senegal and Kenya draw the most from the Web at 3.3 and 2.9 percent respectively, levels comparable to France and Germany. But South Africa and Morocco could emerge as the digital leaders, McKinsey said.
(Reporting by Helen Nyambura-Mwaura; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)
BERLIN The German government is scrambling to respond to a serious and growing threat of cyber attacks, but it lacks the legal framework to retaliate with cyber attacks of its own, top officials said on Monday.
BERLIN Germany wants to use its presidency of the Group of 20 major economies to promote fast internet for all, agree common technical standards and promote lifelong digital learning, Economy Minister Brigitte Zypries said.