Apple Inc has partially restored its main website for developers, eight days after shuttering it in response to a cyber attack that prompted a harried upgrade to prevent future breaches.

Apple's developer site, which the company uses to communicate with its community of close to 6 million software developers, was back online on Friday, though some sections, including the forums and the member center, were still offline.

The company had blocked access to the site after an intrusion last week and it is still not clear what data, if any, was compromised by the attack.

An Apple spokesperson confirmed that the company had sent an email to its developer community informing them about the incident.

"Certificates, Identifiers & Profiles, software downloads, and other developer services are now available," Apple said in the email and on a developer update page on the site. (r.reuters.com/zaz89t)

Seven of the 15 services on the website, including the iOS, Mac and Safari developer centers, were online at 8:15 p.m. ET on Friday (0015 GMT on Saturday).

