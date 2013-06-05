Comcast to expand streaming service amid cord-cutting trend
(This March 27 story corrects second paragraph to make clear ESPN is not an add-on option but part of regular offerings)
DHAKA Bangladesh on Wednesday lifted a ban on video-sharing site YouTube which has been blocked since September after an online anti-Islam movie spawned violent protests across the Muslim world.
The amateur video that denigrated the Prophet Mohammad, billed as a film trailer and made in California with private funding, provoked a wave of anti-American unrest in dozens of Muslim countries in September.
"The ban has been lifted as it was hurting thousands of people who use YouTube for good purposes such as educational or research," said Sunil Kanti Bose, head of Bangladesh Telecom Regulatory body.
For most Muslims, any portrayal of the Prophet is considered blasphemous.
(Reporting by Ruma Paul; Editing by Nick Macfie)
(This March 27 story corrects second paragraph to make clear ESPN is not an add-on option but part of regular offerings)
AMSTERDAM The Dutch parliament's website was briefly hit by a so-called 'ransomware' attack on Tuesday, Dutch news agency ANP reported.
DUBAI Dubai's Emaar Malls, operator of glitzy Middle East shopping centers, has made an $800 million offer for regional online retailer Souq.com [IPO-SOUQ.DU], setting up a potential bidding war with Amazon.com.