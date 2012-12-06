MEXICO CITY Guatemala said on Thursday it had rejected an asylum request by U.S. software pioneer John McAfee, who was arrested in the Central American country on Wednesday after fleeing from Belize.

"Asylum has been denied and we don't have any obligation to say why," said Guatemala's foreign minister Harold Caballeros.

Police in Belize want to quiz McAfee as "a person of interest" in the killing of fellow American Gregory Faull, with whom the 67-year-old had quarreled. But they say he is not a prime suspect in their investigation.

McAfee crossed the border into Guatemala with his 20-year-old girlfriend and says he is afraid the Belize authorities will kill him if he returns. Belize's prime minister has denied the claim and called McAfee paranoid and "bonkers."

