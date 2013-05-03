Vice-Chairman of Berkshire Hathaway Corporation Charlie Munger speaks to Reuters during an interview in Omaha, Nebraska May 3, 2013. REUTERS/Lane Hickenbottom

OMAHA, Nebraska So they are not completely in sync after all.

A day after Berkshire Hathaway Inc Chairman Warren Buffett set up his own account on Twitter, his second-in-command, Charlie Munger, said he has no plans to follow the legendary investor's lead.

Buffett, 82, launched his "@WarrenBuffett" account with the tweet "Warren is in the house," and immediately started adding followers at the rate of 1,000 per minute.

But the 89-year-old Munger - renowned for his forthright style of speaking - suggested fans should not look forward to seeing his trademark remarks in 140-character form any time soon.

"No, certainly not," Munger said in an interview, after being asked whether he planned to join the social media network. "That's not my milieu. I don't like too many things going on at once."

It marks a rare point of departure between Buffett and Munger, who have worked together at Berkshire for decades.

"We have practically no disagreements. That's just the way the chemistry has worked," Munger said, commenting on his working relationship with Buffett.

"People who think we're quite a diverse pair, and that one is helping the other - it's more like two twins, and one of them is a little more able than the other."

Berkshire Hathaway will hold its annual shareholder meeting on Saturday in Omaha. Buffett calls the meeting and the weekend's related events "Woodstock for Capitalists."

(Reporting by Jennifer Ablan and Jonathan Stempel; editing by Frank McGurty and Matthew Lewis)