Twitter co-founder Biz Stone is planning to dish up some life lessons that will need more than 140-character bursts.

Stone, 38, is working on a book about creativity called "Things a Little Bird Told Me" that will relate stories from his life and career and encourage others to be think outside the box, Grand Central Publishing said on Monday.

"I've found that my experiences resonate with a very wide array of individuals at different stages in their lives," Stone said in a statement. "I'm excited to create a physical artifact to share the lessons I've learned."

Grand Central's executive editor Ben Greenberg said the book would "reveal how his creativity works and will help readers apply those principles to their own lives."

Stone co-founded Twitter with Evan Williams and Jack Dorsey in 2006, creating a micro-blogging service that allows users to send messages of up to 140 characters and which now has some 140 million active users.

Stone also helped to create and launch social networking site Xanga, blog publishing service Blogger, and most recently, The Obvious Corporation, which aims to help people work together to make the world smarter and healthier.

The Twitter co-founder has previously published two books on blogging, 2002's "Blogging: Genius Strategies for Instant Web Content" and "Who Let The Blogs Out" in 2004.

"Things a Little Bird Told Me" is due for publication in April 2014.

