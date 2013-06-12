Amazon plans layoffs at Quidsi unit after losses
Amazon.com Inc plans to cut 263 jobs at its money-losing parenting products unit Quidsi this summer as part of a business restructuring, it said in a notice filed with New Jersey on Wednesday.
LONDON Worries over hacking and other cyber attacks has pushed aside the euro zone crisis as the top risk for Britain's banks and they must do more to protect themselves, a senior Bank of England official said on Wednesday.
Global cyber crime in the financial sector has become a more pressing worry, underlined by a series of cases this year.
U.S. prosecutors last month laid out details of a crime ring they say stole $45 million from two Middle Eastern banks by hacking into credit card processing firms and withdrawing money from cash machines in 27 countries.
Andrew Haldane, the BoE's director of financial stability, met with five of Britain's top banks six months ago and four told him that a cyber attack was their biggest threat.
It was surprising the fifth bank did not have this risk on their list but it does now, Haldane told parliament's Treasury Select Committee.
"You can see why the financial sector would be a particularly good target for someone wanting to wreak havoc through the cyber route," he added.
"Understanding and management of this risk was still at a somewhat early stage," Haldane said.
Earlier meetings with bank chiefs had pointed to the "usual suspects" of the euro zone crisis or a slump in the economy at the top risk, Haldane said.
The focus on credit, market and liquidity risk over the past five years may have distracted attention from operational, and in particular cyber risks, at banks or in infrastructure like payment systems, Haldane said.
Haldane was being quizzed by lawmakers on his reappointment to the BoE's Financial Policy Committee (FPC)
"I hope we can do more on this at the FPC as part of wider government initiatives," Haldane said.
(Reporting by Huw Jones; additional reporting by Steve Slater; editing by Patrick Graham)
SAN FRANCISCO When WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange disclosed earlier this month that his anti-secrecy group had obtained CIA tools for hacking into technology products made by U.S. companies, security engineers at Cisco Systems swung into action.
ANKARA A Turkish court halted the activities of online travel agent Booking.com in a court case alleging the website had violated Turkish competition law, the Association of Turkish Travel Agencies (TURSAB) said on Wednesday.