Internet communications company BroadSoft Inc forecast a weaker-than-expected second-quarter profit, hurt by a sequential fall in revenue from its maintenance and services business.

The company's stock, which fell as much as 19 percent, was the top loser on the Nasdaq on Monday.

BroadSoft's shares hit a near-12-month high on May 3 as investors bet on the company forecasting a stronger quarter.

The company, which sells software that telecom companies use to provide voice and video services to customers, expects second-quarter revenue from maintenance contracts to fall $1 million to $1.5 million sequentially, it said on a conference call with analysts.

"It's a little more challenging now than it was a year ago, in terms of carrier buying patterns," Chief Financial Officer Jim Tholen said.

"It's just a little bit more of a cagey environment there."

BroadSoft expects a profit of 17 cents to 23 cents per share, excluding items, on revenue of $36 million to $38 million, for the quarter.

Analysts on average were expecting an adjusted profit of 28 cents per share and revenue of $38.5 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The company, whose rivals include Alcatel-Lucent and Avaya Inc, also expects a higher cost of license revenue as it pays more for third-party software, it said on the call.

"On a go-forward basis, you should expect cost of license revenue to bump up a little due to our recently renegotiated contract with Oracle Corp," said Tholen.

Net income for the first quarter fell to $1.7 million, or 6 cents per share, from $3.7 million, or 13 cents per share, a year ago.

