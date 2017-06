E-Commerce China Dangdang Inc, China's biggest online book retailer, said its chief financial officer of two years, Conor Yang, resigned for personal reasons.

Yang will remain with Dangdang for three months while it looks for a new CFO, the company, sometimes referred to as China's Amazon.com Inc, said in a statement.

(Reporting by Sayantani Ghosh in Bangalore; Editing by Roshni Menon)