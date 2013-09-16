McDonald's Canada says 95,000 affected in careers website hack
McDonald's Corp's Canadian unit said on Friday personal information of about 95,000 restaurant job applicants was compromised in a cyber attack on its careers website.
BOSTON Deloitte & Touche LLP said on Monday it hired a former senior FBI official as its new director of security and privacy, as the firm seeks to help its client companies fight the threat from increasingly sophisticated computer hackers.
Mary E. Galligan, who supervised the FBI's investigation into the September 11 attacks during a more than 25 year career in law enforcement, will advise Fortune 500 companies on cyber security risks for Deloitte.
She began her role last week, Deloitte said.
Galligan joined the FBI in 1988 and most recently served as special agent in charge of the FBI New York Office's special operations and cyber division.
Deloitte is one of the world's biggest consulting firms that advises companies on cyber security and privacy issues.
Uber Technologies Inc has reached a settlement with Pennsylvania's taxi regulator to end the ride-sharing company's appeal of a record $11.4 million fine for operating illegally.
The No. 1 U.S. wireless carrier Verizon Communications Inc has been buying streaming rights from television network owners ahead of a nationwide launch of an online TV service, according to people familiar with the matter.