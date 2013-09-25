China live streaming: Would-be internet stars boost billion-dollar market
BEIJING Jing Qi, a part-time presenter on the live streaming platform Huajiao, underwent cosmetic surgery in March to improve her chances of becoming an internet celebrity.
MILAN Assicurazioni Generali, one of the core shareholders in Telecom Italia, said it will write down its stake in the Italian phone company by 65 million euros ($88 million).
The Italian insurer, which has agreed to sell part of its stake to Spain's Telefonica, will book the net impairment in the third quarter, the company said in a statement on Tuesday.
(Reporting by Francesca Landini; editing by Agnieszka Flak)
BEIJING Jing Qi, a part-time presenter on the live streaming platform Huajiao, underwent cosmetic surgery in March to improve her chances of becoming an internet celebrity.
CHICAGO Wal-Mart Stores Inc will offer 'pickup discounts' to U.S. shoppers on items they order online and pick up in-store, as it revamps its e-commerce offerings at a faster pace to close the gap with larger rival Amazon.com Inc.