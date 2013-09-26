British lender Wonga warns customers of personal data hack
LONDON British lender Wonga has warned customers in Britain and Poland that their personal data may have been stolen in the latest major corporate security breach.
MILAN Assicurazioni Generali, one of the core shareholders in Telecom Italia, said it will write down its stake in the Italian phone company by 65 million euros ($88 million).
The Italian insurer, which has agreed to sell part of its stake to Spain's Telefonica, will book the net impairment in the third quarter, the company said in a statement on Tuesday.
(Reporting by Francesca Landini; editing by Agnieszka Flak)
LONDON British lender Wonga has warned customers in Britain and Poland that their personal data may have been stolen in the latest major corporate security breach.
MUMBAI The founders of India's Snapdeal told employees in an email on Sunday that the e-commerce company will ensure there is no disruption to staff "as the way forward becomes clear," as speculation of a takeover swirls.