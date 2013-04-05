McDonald's Canada says 95,000 affected in careers website hack
McDonald's Corp's Canadian unit said on Friday personal information of about 95,000 restaurant job applicants was compromised in a cyber attack on its careers website.
SAN FRANCISCO Google Inc has sold the Frommers' line of travel-guidebooks, acquired just eight months ago from John Wiley & Sons Inc to strengthen its trove of local content and reviews, to founder Arthur Frommer.
Google had intended to use the popular brand to beef up its own local content, listings and reviews, executives said at the time. To that end, it has spent the past few months integrating Frommer's travel content into Google+, its social network, and other services, a company spokesperson said.
The Internet search leader will also license "certain travel content" to Frommer's founder, the spokesperson added without elaborating. No financial terms were disclosed.
With the return to its founder, Frommer's has come full-circle after a 55-year journey that began in the early years of commercial air travel.
In 1957, Arthur Frommer, a former U.S. soldier, released his European sightseeing book, entitled "Europe on 5 Dollars a Day", after fellow GIs snatched up a similar guide that Frommer had distributed while he was stationed in Germany.
Written in a breezy style and appealing to the budget-conscious, the slim book encouraged Americans across a broader economic spectrum to venture overseas in the flush postwar era.
(Reporting by Edwin Chan; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)
McDonald's Corp's Canadian unit said on Friday personal information of about 95,000 restaurant job applicants was compromised in a cyber attack on its careers website.
Uber Technologies Inc has reached a settlement with Pennsylvania's taxi regulator to end the ride-sharing company's appeal of a record $11.4 million fine for operating illegally.
The No. 1 U.S. wireless carrier Verizon Communications Inc has been buying streaming rights from television network owners ahead of a nationwide launch of an online TV service, according to people familiar with the matter.