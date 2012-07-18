MOSCOW Russia's upper house of parliament backed a bill banning Internet advertising of alcohol as part of the Russian government's drive to curb alcohol abuse in the country.

It has already banned alcohol advertising in newspapers and magazines, effective January 1, 2013, and further tightening is seen dealing a fresh blow to producers such as Danish brewer Carlsberg, which earns nearly half its profits from the Russian market.

The State Duma lower house of parliament passed a draft of the bill at the beginning of July. To come into force, it now has to be signed by President Vladimir Putin and published in the official gazette.

