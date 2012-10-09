The logo of Samsung Electronics is seen at the company's headquarters in Seoul July 6, 2012. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won

Samsung Electronics Co said on Wednesday it will become the first TV manufacturer to bring music streaming service Spotify to Internet-connected television sets, with the launch of a new application later this year.

Privately held Spotify offers on-demand access to a library of more than 18 million songs, and will be available for TV in Europe as a result of this partnership, Samsung said.

Samsung has a history of partnering or rebranding existing music and video services on its devices, where they compete with music stores from the likes of Google and Amazon and streaming services such as Spotify and Pandora Media.

However, in May, Samsung bought online music service mSpot and has built its own Music Hub service which is available for users of its latest smartphones.

(Reporting By Tarmo Virki in Helsinki; Editing by Tim Dobbyn)