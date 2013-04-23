New York Post apologizes after app apparently hacked
The New York Post apologized early on Sunday hours after its app was apparently hacked with what was reported to be alerts about President Donald Trump.
Charles Schwab Corp's website and mobile applications experienced an outage on Tuesday, but at least the website was back up by early evening.
The brokerage company's website went down at roughly 3:45 p.m. EDT, said Schwab spokeswoman Sarah Bulgatz. Schwab did not yet know the cause of the technical issues, she added.
The San Francisco-based company said on Twitter that its mobile applications were also experiencing technical problems.
After the website appeared again to be working, Schwab could not immediately be reached for further comment on whether the problems had been fixed.
Schwab's outage coincides with a volatile day on Wall Street following sharp declines sparked by a "bogus" Associated Press tweet about explosions at the White House.
U.S. stocks recovered in a broad rally later in the session.
The outage also coincided with the release of Apple Inc's earnings, one of the busiest trading times.
Snap Inc said on Friday its Snapchat messaging app would add an option for users to search through photos and videos that users have posted to the public.
McDonald's Corp's Canadian unit said on Friday personal information of about 95,000 restaurant job applicants was compromised in a cyber attack on its careers website.