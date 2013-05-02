An illustration picture shows the log-on icon for the Website Twitter on an Ipad in Bordeaux, Southwestern France, January 30, 2013. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

SAN FRANCISCO Twitter has hired Cynthia Gaylor from Morgan Stanley to run its corporate development team, bringing in a veteran investment banker with experience in acquisitions and initial public offerings.

Twitter, which announced Gaylor's hiring in a tweet on Thursday, is expected to be the next big IPO to emerge from Silicon Valley. But executives have kept quiet about the company's precise plans.

According to her LinkedIn profile, Gaylor led "technology execution efforts" at Morgan Stanley, including equity and debt securities issues, as managing director of mergers and acquisitions at its global technology group.

She has also advised on high-profile deals such as Amazon.com Inc's purchase of Zappos and Google Inc's acquisition of AdMob.

"Look forward to joining and focusing on M&A + strategy," Gaylor tweeted on Thursday. "Pointed north ... let the migration begin!"

(Reporting by Edwin Chan; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)