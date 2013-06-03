An illustration picture shows the log-on icon for the Website Twitter on an Ipad in Bordeaux, Southwestern France, January 30, 2013. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

SAN FRANCISCO Twitter was down for about a half-hour for an unknown number of users on Monday after a glitch during a "routine change."

The microblogging service said in a short post that it had rolled back the changes, fixing the issues though some users experienced delays in getting updated tweets.

Earlier on Monday, users trying to click on trending topics and other posts received an error message that began with "something is technically wrong."

"Due to an error in a routine change, Twitter was not available from 1:08pm PDT to 1:33pm PDT. We rolled back the erroneous change as soon as we identified the issue," the company said.

Twitter's phenomenal growth since its 2006 birth means it has struggled to handle an ever-rising volume of tweets. It currently claims more than 200 million users, generating about 400 million tweets - or 140-character messages - daily.

Since enduring repeated criticism about its infamous "fail whale" outage icon in its early years, the microblogging service has devoted considerable resources to improving reliability, in a move to project itself as a mature, polished brand.

(Editing by Dan Grebler)