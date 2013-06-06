An illustration picture shows the logo of the Website Twitter on an Ipad, in Bordeaux, Southwestern France, January 30, 2013. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

Twitter and WPP, the world's largest advertising agency, have combined forces to better focus advertising by using consumer data.

The strategic partnership, announced on Thursday, means that WPP and its agencies such as GroupM and Kantar, will use Twitter's data trove to gain insight into customer behavior to pinpoint where to spend its ad dollars.

"Twitter's relevance continues to grow - not only as a social platform, but also as a window into consumer attitudes and behavior in real time," WPP CEO Martin Sorrell said in a statement.

With more than 200 million users, Twitter has made serious efforts in recent months to court Madison Avenue as a means to boost its revenue to better compete with rivals Facebook and Google.

In April, Twitter struck up a partnership worth hundreds of millions of dollars with the Publicis Groupe's Starcom MediaVest Group.

(Reporting by Jennifer Saba in New York; Editing by Maureen Bavdek)