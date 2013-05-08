WASHINGTON The White House is creating a new senior adviser position to focus on Internet and privacy policy, and Nicole Wong, a lawyer known for her work at Google and Twitter, is a leading contender for the job, a source familiar with the situation said on Tuesday.

Wong, currently legal director at Twitter, could not immediately be reached for comment.

The new adviser will work with federal Chief Technology Officer Todd Park, and will join the White House as Obama focuses more attention and resources on fighting hackers.

Congress and the White House have been arguing about how best to address cyber security for more than a year.

Last month, the House of Representatives passed a new cyber security bill which will next be considered by the Senate. It is designed to help companies and the government share information on cyber threats, though concerns linger about the amount of protection it offers for private information.

Wong has testified before Congress about her concerns about Internet censorship in countries around the world.

In 2010, when she was Google's vice-president and deputy general counsel, Wong told a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing that the U.S. government should make Internet freedom a key part of foreign policy.

At Google, Wong was nicknamed "the Decider," author and law professor Jeffrey Rosen has written, because part of her job was deciding whether to remove content from YouTube and links from Google that governments objected to.

(Reporting by Roberta Rampton; Editing by David Brunnstrom)