Dec 4 South Africa's Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc
said the U.S. Department of Justice is investigating
whether the company had violated provisions of the Foreign
Corrupt Practices Act, sending its shares down 53 percent to a
life low.
The Johannesburg-based company said it received a letter
from the DOJ on Nov. 30 informing it that the department and the
FBI are investigating whether the company had made corrupt
payments to South African government officials to secure a
contract with the South African Social Security Agency (SASSA).
One of the company's units won the contract from the SASSA
in January, making it the sole provider of social welfare
distribution services in South Africa.
The agencies will also investigate if Net 1 violated federal
securities laws in connection with statements made in its SEC
filings regarding the SASSA contract.
The company also received a letter from the U.S. Securities
and Exchange Commission on an investigation initiated against
it, Net 1 said in a regulatory statement.
Net 1 said it intends to cooperate fully with the DOJ and
the SEC on the investigations.