BRIEF-Metlifecare says co's two Infratil director representatives Kevin Baker and William Smales resigned
* Company's two infratil director representatives, Kevin Baker and William Smales, have resigned from board, effective immediately
JOHANNESBURG Dec 11 Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc : * Has signed relationship agreements with its bee partners for the issuance of
4,400,000 shares * Says net1 will issue 4,100,000 shares of our common stock at a price of ZAR
60.00 per share to Business Venture Investments 1567 Proprietary Limited * Says shares will be partially restricted as to resale for a period of five
years * To issue 300,000 shares to born free investments 272 proprietary limited.
April 12 Handelsbanken Chairman Par Boman said on Tuesday that prosecutors are investigating whether he received bribes related to hunting trips but Boman denied any wrongdoing.