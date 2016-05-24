May 24 Net263 Ltd :

* Says it will pay a cash dividend of 0.4 yuan (pre-tax) for every 10 shares to shareholders of record on May 30 for 2015

* Says the company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on May 31 and the dividend will be paid on May 31

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/9Fm81b

