JERUSALEM Jan 21 Prime Minister Benjamin
Netanyahu said on Tuesday he hoped to persuade business leaders
from the global high tech sector attending this week's annual
economic forum in Davos to invest more in Israel.
High tech products account for nearly half of industrial
exports from Israel, whose economy is expected to grow at a
healthy clip of 3.3 percent this year.
Netanyahu, who will be joined in the Swiss Alpine resort by
senior Israeli officials including central bank governor Karnit
Flug, said he would hold talks with the chief executive of Yahoo
and a top executive of Google.
"My intention is to speak with the leading global companies
in high-tech, in cyber and other areas, to tell them to come to
Israel (and) invest in Israel," Netanyahu said in a statement.
"We managed the global economic crisis better than almost
all Western countries. But we can't rest on our laurels. We need
to develop new markets and new partners and this is my goal in
travelling to the economic conference in Davos."
Israel's economy also grew 3.3 percent in 2013 and by 3.4
percent in 2012.
Foreign direct investment in Israel was about $10.5 billion
in the first three quarters of 2013, above the $9.5 billion seen
for the whole of 2012, according to the Bank of Israel.
In Davos, Netanyahu also plans to meet the leaders of
Australia, Mexico and China, among others.