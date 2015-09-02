(Adds details)
MILAN/PARIS, Sept 2 Natalie Massenet, founder
and executive chairman of online fashion group Net-A-Porter
(NAP) abruptly resigned on Wednesday ahead of its
planned acquisition by Italy's Yoox.
Massenet, regarded as the fashion visionary of the
soon-to-be-merged business, was to become its executive chairman
and oversee its editorial content, one of NAP's main strengths.
In a statement Yoox said that Massenet would not be a member
of the merged group's board.
Industry insiders said the writing was on the wall as
Massenet and Federico Marchetti, the head of YOOX who will lead
the new company, had different personalities and were known for
not getting on particularly well.
The two had already fallen out last year when initial merger
talks collapsed, sources close to the two companies said.
"She probably tried her best but in the end, she decided it
was best to leave," said one person close to NAP, adding that
knowing Massenet, she would make sure not to burn bridges with
either Marchetti or the new company. It was not immediately
clear whether other senior NAP staff were also going to resign.
Marchetti and Massenet were not available for comment.
Richemont, which owns jewellers Cartier and Van Cleef &
Arpels, agreed in March to sell NAP to Yoox in an all-share deal
that valued NAP at the time at around 950 million pounds ($1.5
billion). Richemont was awarded 50 percent of the combined
company's share capital as part of the deal.
Since then, an independent arbiter gave NAP a much higher
valuation which minority shareholders such as Massenet could use
to argue their stake was worth more than what was agreed with
Yoox.
The news came as Yoox announced earlier on Wednesday the
merger had received all required anti-trust clearances and it
expected the deal to be finalised next month.
(Reporting by Francesca Landini and Astrid Wendlandt, editing
by David Evans)