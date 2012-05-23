SAN FRANCISCO May 23 Data storage equipment maker NetApp Inc posted fiscal fourth-quarter revenue of $1.70 billion and net earnings of $180.7 million, or 47 cents a share.

The company said it expects current-quarter revenue to be in the range of $1.40 billion to $1.50 billion. Analysts had expected NetApp to post $1.684 billion in revenue for the quarter ending in April and $1.606 billion for the quarter ending in July, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.