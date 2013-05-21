BRIEF-Akzo Nobel has received a request to hold an EGM to dismiss chairman
* Has received a request to hold an Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) to dismiss Antony Burgmans as Chairman of Supervisory Board
May 21 Data storage equipment maker NetApp Inc reported a marginal rise in quarterly revenue, helped by higher sales of its flash storage products.
Net income fell to $173.8 million, or 47 cents per share, in the fourth quarter, from $180.7 million, or 47 cents per share, a year earlier.
Revenue rose 1 percent to $1.72 billion.
* Has received a request to hold an Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) to dismiss Antony Burgmans as Chairman of Supervisory Board
* Prices falling on higher supply, worries about demand outlook